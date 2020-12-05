COVID-19 Testing Center Almost Shut Down for 'She's All That' Remake Movie Shoot, and People Were Furious

A COVID-19 testing site was recently due to shut down due to filming for the She's All That remake, He's All That. Deadline originally reported that the remake was supposed to film at a site located on the South Patio of Union Station, meaning that the location, where COVID-19 testing has been taking place, would be shut down to the general public. While Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, subsequently reversed this decision, people still took to social media to voice their disapproval over this news.

Many Los Angeles residents were not pleased to see that a movie shoot would be shutting down one of the COVID-19 testing centers in the city. The decision to close down the location to the public led to a major outcry, with individuals taking to social media to admonish the city for choosing to go forward with the film shoot in lieu of allowing testing to take place. However, Garcetti later announced that the site would be open to testing after all. He wrote on Twitter that he and his team worked with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Curative, and the Los Angeles Metro system to make sure that the 504 Angelenos who had scheduled to take a test at the location would still be able to do so.

Working with @LAFD, @Curative & @MetroLosAngeles, my team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday. The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites, where we offer 38K tests daily. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 1, 2020

Even though Garcetti reversed the previous decision to close the testing site, there were many on Twitter who criticized the city for how this situation played out. Check out what those individuals are saying.