COVID-19 Testing Center Almost Shut Down for 'She's All That' Remake Movie Shoot, and People Were Furious
A COVID-19 testing site was recently due to shut down due to filming for the She's All That remake, He's All That. Deadline originally reported that the remake was supposed to film at a site located on the South Patio of Union Station, meaning that the location, where COVID-19 testing has been taking place, would be shut down to the general public. While Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, subsequently reversed this decision, people still took to social media to voice their disapproval over this news.
Many Los Angeles residents were not pleased to see that a movie shoot would be shutting down one of the COVID-19 testing centers in the city. The decision to close down the location to the public led to a major outcry, with individuals taking to social media to admonish the city for choosing to go forward with the film shoot in lieu of allowing testing to take place. However, Garcetti later announced that the site would be open to testing after all. He wrote on Twitter that he and his team worked with the Los Angeles Fire Department, Curative, and the Los Angeles Metro system to make sure that the 504 Angelenos who had scheduled to take a test at the location would still be able to do so.
Working with @LAFD, @Curative & @MetroLosAngeles, my team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday. The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites, where we offer 38K tests daily.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 1, 2020
Even though Garcetti reversed the previous decision to close the testing site, there were many on Twitter who criticized the city for how this situation played out. Check out what those individuals are saying.
Priorities
First of all, why? Second of all, this is why the rest of the world wants nothing to do with us, priorities all fucked up. Y’all worried about filming some lil shitty movie when the whole country sick and shut in! https://t.co/4Uphkh7QY5— Jingle Bells, yall✨🎅🏾🎄🎁 (@ChefKour) December 1, 2020
Kevin McHale Weighs In
Soooooo...let’s talk about priorities. Leading by example etc etc
Tf is going on?! https://t.co/xCZTSAyIvO— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) December 1, 2020
Evil?
Lol Hollywood is fuckin evil https://t.co/fSiguXVwak— Bru Scorpion Jr. (@Ryancantsing) December 1, 2020
Sums It Up
American values in a nutshell https://t.co/L0o8sQ9O8E— Sam Ziggity (@SamZiggity) December 1, 2020
Really?
What in God's name are they thinking https://t.co/7eFzaGfmeP— Erostree (@Erostree) December 1, 2020
Can't Believe It
an addison rae film has taken precedence over the public’s health and well being. this is america https://t.co/bhAe2JtZJJ— Isaac (@isaacdavidgoff) December 1, 2020
Calling Them Out
Yeah, Covid is “dangerous” and testing is “important” but this remake is something we all need right now if we ever want to save the soul of our nation. https://t.co/owhN7ui9iH— Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 1, 2020