Journalist Who Went Missing Suffered ‘Adverse Reaction’ to Prescription Medication

Courtney Roland, the sports journalist who went missing on Jan. 6, has been released from the hospital, and now claims that her weekend-long disappearance was “an adverse reaction to prescription medication.”

Roland made headlines in early January when she went off the radar for nearly 48 hours. She reportedly sent some texts to her roommate late on the night of Saturday, Jan. 6 claiming that a “suspicious man” was following her. When Roland didn’t show up at home on Sunday, she was reported missing. She was found on Monday morning, disoriented under an underpass.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, Roland finally responded to her well-wishers in a tweet, thanking them for their concern. All she offered by way of explanation for her disappearance was “an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/wbFA68BBfK — Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 15, 2018



“On Friday I was released from Houston Methodist Medical Center,” she wrote. “After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right.”

“I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care,” she went on. “I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your thoughts, prayers, and support.”

“I would also like to thank the Houston Police Department for their efforts. My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me. I wish I could thank each of you in person,” Roland finished.

It was the highly-publicized bulletin by the Houston Police Department that led to Roland being found. A commuter had seen her picture on the local news and on social media, where her friends and family were begging for information on her whereabouts. The good Samaritan called the police, who identified Roland and took her directly to the hospital.

Roland’s car was found near the local mall, with her phone and other belongings locked inside. Her purse was later found at a nearby coffee shop. Roland has offered no more details about her time missing.