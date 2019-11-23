Costco Is Selling Giant Bottles of Spiked Egg Nog

Costco is selling a massive bottle of spiked eggnog in preparation for the holidays and shoppers are stocking up. The holiday classic now comes pre-made from Costco’s in-house brand Kirkland, and promises to liven up any social event or family gather for this season. Costco’s eggnog cocktail comes in a giant 1.5-liter glass bottle — that’s a little over 1.5 quarts. According to a report by Taste of Home, it features creamy, rich eggnog with a healthy dose of wine added in. It has an alcohol content of about 13.9 percent ABV.

Perhaps most enticing of all is the price. Customers have reported finding the drink for just $8.99 USD per bottle at stores around the country, though the price could always fluctuate as the season goes on.

Spiked eggnog is more typically made with whiskey, brandy or rum, but so far the reviews for Costco’s version are stellar. Taste of Home recommends serving it over ice, and perhaps grating fresh nutmeg on top for an added garnish. For the truly daring, it can also be used to make meals like French toast, provided you do not have to be anywhere later in the day.

The Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktail will probably be a popular choice for gifts this holiday season as well. The drink is a non-denominational holiday favorite for those that indulge in alcohol, and it seems safe to say that a big Costco batch would go to use at any party or event.

The emergence of Costco’s in-house eggnog made a big impression on social media, where many users made plans to have a drink with friends right then and there in the comment section.

“So this is like the margarita wine cocktail but for Christmas!!!!” one Instagram user commented.

“So good with [Trader Joe’s] pumpkin spice added to it!” advised another.

On Twitter, the drink had users feeling a little more blunt with their reviews, and it is not hard to see why.

“Just tried the spiked eggnog from Costco and got damn I’m lit off one glass,” one person tweeted with a laughing emoji.

“If climate change isn’t real, then why does start Costco selling eggnog during the last week of summer?” added Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktail is available now at most Costco locations.