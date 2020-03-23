Coronavirus: Kentucky Couple Throw Fit Over Not Being Able to Buy 552 Cans of Mountain Dew at Kroger

A Kentucky couple reportedly tried to buy as many Mountain Dew cans at a Louisville Kroger earlier this week and complained to an employee when they were not allowed to leave the store. The man and woman tried to buy 23 cases, totaling 552 cans of Mountain Dew. The video, published by The Daily Mail on Friday and posted on Reddit, surfaced as grocery stores have struggled to keep shelves stocked during the coronavirus outbreak.

The man told a cashier he was told he could drop off some Mountain Dew cases in his car, then come back into the store to buy more. When he is told he cannot buy more, he is heard yelling, “A straight up lie. What a liar! You’re such a liar. … You just told me right now that I could go outside and come back in and get the drinks.”

The man continued shouting, while the woman tried to keep the peace. He even started to push the cart away before the woman stopped him. He was told he was only able to take two of the four cases in his cart. She picked up the other two cases and slammed them on the cash register before pushing the cart away.

“Folks losing their mind up here for some Mountain Dew,” the person filming the exchange said as the couple left the grocery store.

On Thursday, Kroger revealed it would be cutting store hours to give its employees more time to restock and help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The changes affect stores in Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia. The full list of new hours can be found on the company’s website.

“We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty. That’s why our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen wrote in a statement. “That’s why we took the precautionary step on March 2 to limit the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order… so everyone can have access to the items they need. And that’s why our supply chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services.”

Kroger announced on Saturday that all hourly employees will receive a one-time bonus. Full-time employees will receive a $300 bonus, while part-time employees will receive $150.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” McMullen said. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

Photo credit: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images