Coronavirus: Italian Nurse Dies by Suicide After Testing Positive, Fears She Infected Others

An Italian nurse has died by suicide after learning she had contracted COVID-19 from the coronavirus. Daniela Trezzi was 34 years old and worked in a hospital in the Lombardy region, which happens to be one of the worst-affected areas of Italy. It’s reported that the young nurse took her own life out of fear that she had spread the virus to others while trying to bring the global crisis under control.

According to the Daily Mail, the National Federation of Nurses of Italy were able to confirm her death saying that she had been suffering “heavy stress” because she feared she had spread the virus. The Federation went on to express their “pain and dismay’ over the tragic news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad: we are nurses,” the Federation added. “The condition and stress to which our professionals are subjected is under the eyes of all,” they concluded. Trezzi worked in the intensive care ward at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, which is about nine miles outside of Milan. As soon as she found out she tested positive, she immediately quarantined herself. The general manager of the hospital, Mario Alparone, said the nurse had been home sick since March 10 and specified that she was “not under surveillance.” Her death is now being investigated.

Currently, Italy saw the number of total infections only rise by eight percent, which is the lowest they’ve seen since Italy registered their first death on Feb. 21, however, Trezzi’s death was just one of 743 new fatalities due to the virus which was recorded in just one day’s time. As of Tuesday, March 24, 5,760 health workers have now been infected with the virus, which make up about 8 percent of the 69,176 total cases in Italy.

It was reported this morning that Prince Charles was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. A spokesman from the royal house said that the 71-year-old has been “working from home throughout the last few days as usual” as Charles has been showing mild symptoms and “otherwise remains in good health.” As a result of testing positive, Charles and his wife Camilla are now “self-isolating.”

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” a statement reads. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.