Cookie Monster Can Now Voice Your Waze App

The Waze app has added a Cookie Monster voice to direct you from place to place, to the delight of Sesame Street fans. The popular navigation app announced the new voice over the weekend, in honor of Cookie Monster‘s canonical birthday.

The new voice feature became available on Waze starting on Monday. It marked Cookie Monster’s birthday on Friday and was celebrated with an animated video of the beloved character in action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy birthday Cookie Monster!” it read. “Celebrate using his voice and mood on Waze!”

November 2nd was @MeCookieMonster‘s birthday, so we’ve brought his voice and mood back to Waze. Use them while you can. Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better! #ScorpioSzn 🍪🎂 — waze (@waze) November 4, 2019

The clip featured Cookie Monster’s head rolling down a virtual map with wheels underneath him. He approached a massive chocolate chip cookie with a birthday candle in it.

“Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better!” Waze’s tweet read.

Sadly, this feature will not last forever. Waze noted that the “voice and mood” of Cookie Monster will only be available on the app for a limited time, so enjoy it while you can.

Users had a good laugh at the new character, but some were sad this was only a temporary addition.

“Oh keep him!!!” one person tweeted. “He’s the best. You can’t have road rage when Cookie is your guide!”

“he’s the best navigator for a calm drive,” Waze agreed.

“Please keep him forever!! My son asks for [Cookie Monster] every time we get in the car!!” added another.

Cookie Monster has not responded to the new Twitter acclaim. His official account has been inactive for about a week now, though he is probably busy filming the new season.

Sesame Street got a big boost last month when it was renewed for an even bigger deal at HBO. The show will be jumping from the premium cable channel’s regular lineup to its new streaming service, HBO Max. It will air first there before going to PBS, as well as YouTube, where many parents now stream it.

Some fans were distraught over the news, feeling that Sesame Street was going corporate in a way. The show has always been an educational program, focused on reaching a wide audience of kids from all backgrounds. When it moved to HBO in 2015, some worried it would become skewed toward wealthier families.

The trade off is that Sesame Street now has secure funding — all the more so with its jump to HBO Max. Meanwhile, the show has taken steps to stay accessible to those without an HBO subscription.



Sesame Street airs on Saturdays at 9 a.m. ET on HBO.