Construction Workers Combat Boredom With Industrial Tic-Tac-Toe Game

Two construction workers decided to combat the workday blues by engaging in a fierce battle of tic-tac-toe using nothing more than the heavy equipment they were operating.

The 13-second-long game, captured on video and shared by Twitter user Jordan Rutledge, shows the two workers using their heavy equipment to carve x’s and \’s into the pavement as cars pass by, seemingly attempting to make the workday pass by faster.

“I mean I’ve been bored at work but this can’t be topped,” Rutledge tweeted, sharing the video with his followers.

The video, which has been retweeted more than 140,000 times and has accumulated more than 275,000 likes, has also gained hundreds of comments from amused social media users, many applauding the construction workers’ creativity.

“I found it uniquely entertaining,” one person commented.

“They’d make great surgeons in robotics,” wrote another.

Some were wondering who had won the game, and Twitter users were quick to answer, with one explaining, “The one on the right. Next move, bottom left corner. Person on left had to defend against 2 potential wins. Poor play from left tbh.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user was left a bit disappointed, commenting, “Disappointed. As an avid etch-a-sketch user, drawing an ‘O’ would have really impressed me.”

Others were hoping they’d get to “see them do giant-sized Operation next.”

No word if that game of Operation is planned next.