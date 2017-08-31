Here’s What Conor McGregor Did After Losing to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor may have lost Saturday night’s fight, but he sure didn’t act like it afterwards.

The Irish MMA fighter acted like the champ at Surrender Nightclub in Las Vegas after the incredible battle between him and Floyd Mayweather, TMZ reports.

McGregor partied hard and told the crowd at the nightclub, “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted but we can still party like it did.”

He danced to Biggie’s “Jucy” and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” until the morning hours.

He went ten rounds with Mayweather and lost the fight due to a technical knock out. Despite the referee’s decision to end the match, McGregor believes he could have continued fighting.

“I took the early rounds fairly handy,” the 29-year-old said after the fight. “I thought it was close, I thought the stoppage was a bit early, there was a lot on the line and I thought he should have let me carry on.

“I was just a little fatigued. [Mayweather] is composed and you have got to give it to him.”