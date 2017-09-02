Conor McGregor Had Major Genital Emergency Before Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor had a moment of panic before his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and it was all in the name of genital safety.

As time neared for the boxing match to begin, the UFC fighter realized he left his custom jock-strap/protective cup at his Las Vegas home, TMZ reports. He was also missing his mouth-piece, which was vital for the fight.

Luckily, there was still a bit of time before the fight, as McGregor was still in his full suit and having his hands wrapped at the time.

He sent one of his entourage members speeding out of the arena to go retrieve the items.

Both items made their way to McGregor before start time, which was notoriously delayed for streaming issues.

McGregor ended up losing by TKO in the 10th round after Mayweather rocked him with a series of devastating blows to the face. Despite McGregor’s wishes, the referee was forced to stop the fight and prevent him from becoming severely injured.

The fight resulted in a reported 6.5 million PPV buys, with millions also pirating the fight online.