Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Slams Donald Trump for Suggesting Her Late Husband Went to Hell

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is speaking out after President Donald Trump attacked her late husband, Rep. John Dingell. At his campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan Wednesday night, Trump suggested that the late congressman, who passed away in February at the age of 92, was “looking up” from hell.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said of the congresswoman, according to CNN. Trump went on to note that he gave the family “A-plus treatment” after John’s death and that Dingell, in an emotional call, told him that her husband would have been “thrilled” by the respect shown for him and that he was “looking down” on his funeral.

“Maybe he’s looking up,” Trump said at his rally. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

According to the outlet, the joke “fell mostly flat” on the crowd, and it did not settle well with Dingell, who addressed the comment on Twitter.

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service,” she wrote. “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Dingell was among the hundreds of Democrats in the House of Representatives to vote in favor of impeaching the president Wednesday night. In an op-ed for the New York Times published just a day earlier, the congresswoman had explained her stance and her decision to ultimately vote in favor.

“The facts showed that President Trump and his administration put politics over country by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival while withholding military aid that affects our national security,” she wrote. “Further evidence showed a clear obstruction of Congress. Blocking key witnesses from the administration from testifying and even intimidating sitting witnesses sets a dangerous precedent.”

“If we don’t address this abuse of power, we abdicate our constitutional and moral responsibility. Failing to address it would also condone these actions as acceptable for future administrations,” she continued, explaining that she would vote for impeachment “to protect our Constitution, our democratic republic and the future of our country.”

Trump was ultimately impeached on two charges – abuse of power in a vote of 230 to 197 (and one present vote) and obstruction of Congress in a vote of 229 to 198 (and one present vote).

The Senate trial, which if convicted would see Trump removed from office, is expected to take place in early January.