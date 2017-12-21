Comcast Reportedly Bumps up Prices Again, Including Late Fee

Comcast is already informing customers in some areas about the price increases they’ll be putting into effect in the new year.

The cable and internet provider is one of the most infamous in the industry for gouging every last cent out of their customers, and it looks like 2018 will be no different. Depending on the state and county of users, rates will be jumping in a number of categories as soon as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day.

Comcast let some customers know about the impending hike in letters attached to their most recent bill. A disgruntled patron named Rob in the Broward and Miami Dade service area posted his bill on the DSLReports forum, sharing his incredulity with others.

According to the bill, starting Jan. 1, his monthly charge for service packages will go up by $5, from $64.95 per month to $69.95. A number of other fees are rising as well — the regional sports fee is going from $5 to $6.75 in the Miami area, and even the rented router and cable box are going from $10 to $11.

“Of course there is an included letter to attempt to justify the increases,” Rob wrote dryly. Other customers discussed the possibility that the price hike would come with a speed increase, but ultimately, the forum as a whole seemed pretty displeased with the news.

The cable companies are practically kicking customers while they’re down, as the raised prices come right on the heels of the FCC’s decision to repeal the regulations that ensured Net Neutrality.

Internet service providers aren’t too popular with savvy customers these days, as they lobbied hard for the right to throttle speed and put a price wall in place to access to certain online resources, despite opposition from 83 percent of voters in recent polls.