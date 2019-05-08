Colorado School Shooting: Multiple Students Injured at High School Near Columbine

A school shooting near Denver, Colorado has left multiple students injured, according to a report by CBS News.

Police say multiple students were injured in a shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado not far from Denver. Authorities reportedly have two suspects in custody, and they “tentatively” believe they have a third as well. The scene is not yet clear, although local police are issuing updates on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza,” tweeted the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. “Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC.”



DEVELOPING: Police say multiple students were injured in a Colorado high school shooting https://t.co/PoafVWY6tb pic.twitter.com/RbEKyA4lwW — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 7, 2019



According to CBS Denver, four people were taken to local hospitals after the shooting. STEM School remains on lockdown, along with other schools in the local area.

The latest update from the sheriff’s office says that seven or eight students have been counted among the injured so far. S.W.A.T. units are still combing the building while students are being brough to Northridge Rec Center on buses. It asked parents to “have patience” as they try to get their children back to them.

So far, police are not certain whether or not the suspected shooters were students or not, according to a report by CNN. Sheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth spoke to the outlet, emphasizing that the area has not been completely secured yet.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019



“This is still an active shooter situation,” she said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis weighed in on Twitter as well, letting the community know that he was “monitoring the situation” while also sending his condolences to the victims and their families.

“We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students,” Governor Polis wrote. “We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims & their families.”

The STEM School reportedly has about 1,800 students, ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade. The specialty school is just seven miles away from Columbine High School, where one of the most infamous school shootings in U.S. history took place.

Columbine High is located in Littleton, Colorado. Two students brought firearms to school there on April 20, 1999. They took the lives of 12 classmates and one teacher, injuring many others. For many people, the Columbine tragedy marks the beginning of out national debate over mass shootings, gun laws and other factors in public safety.