Couple Sells Everything to Begin Life at Sea, Sailboat Sinks Two Days Later

A Colorado couple’s plans didn’t turn out exactly like they’d hoped after they sold everything they owned to purchase a sailboat and travel together when the boat crashed on their trip, USA Today reports.

On their way to Key West, Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh’s journey ended abruptly off Madeira Beach, Florida, when their sailboat hit something underwater Wednesday night.

“We hit something in about 8 or 9 feet of water and it stopped the boat completely,” Broadwell told WFTS.

Water rushed into the cabin and the boat quickly began to sink The two grabbed their essentials — security cards, cash, identification and their pug Remy while they called for help.

A ship arrived an hour later, but the water was too shallow for it to approach the capsizing boat.

The couple and their dog jumped in and left behind the vessel.

“Everything I’ve worked for, everything I’ve owned since I was a child, I brought with me. It’s just floating away and there’s nothing I can do,” Walsh said.

The duo left Colorado last year after they sold all their belongings, which included a car, so they could buy the boat for $5,0000. After a year and another $5,000, the boat was finally ready to hit the water.

Ironically, it could now cost thousands to remove the capsized boat from the water.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the couple said they’re not giving up on sailing again.

“The boat sank, but our dreams didn’t sink with the boat,” Walsh said.