Coach Who Allegedly Forced Cheerleaders to Do Painful Splits Speaks Out

The former cheerleading coach at East High School in Denver, Colorado is finally speaking out about accusations that he put his students in danger.

Ozell Williams, who performed at Broncos’ games and other sporting events in addition to coaching high school cheerleaders, teared up in a recent interview with CBS Denver, saying “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Williams explains that before the videos began, he explained to all the girls that the split stretches would be optional. He also says he warned them that it would be painful, but that the condition for trying the stretch was that they hold it for thirty seconds once they got into position.

Williams also said that he was holding the girls’ shoulders to stabilize them, not to force the stretch or cause them further pain, as the videos have led many to believe.

To some degree, Williams can be trusted as an authority on this matter. He’s built a career out of tumbling, working professionally and setting records. Still, the particular stretching technique in question is a subject of debate even within the cheerleading world. That’s exactly the conclusion that prosecutors came to earlier this year, which is why they didn’t pursue a case against Williams, though they stated plainly that he had “no place in high school sports.”

Williams was fired in August after videos surfaced of him helping to force his students into a split position, even as they were crying out in pain. After a thorough investigation, no criminal charges were levelled against Williams, but he and other school officials lost their jobs, including the principal.

Williams was fired from another coaching job in Boulder for the exact same reason last year.