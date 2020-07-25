Chuck Woolery Claims He Never Called Coronavirus a 'Hoax'

✖

Chuck Woolery is denying the wording he used when tweeted out a dubious take on the coronavirus pandemic. The game show host had claimed that "everyone is lying" regarding the virus on July 12, which he later retracted after news that his son had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in an episode of his podcast, Blunt Force Truth, he's denying calling it a "hoax."

"I never said that in the tweet," Woolery said, via Yahoo!. "I said that they were lying to us about it [COVID-19], and I mentioned a lot of different people. But I was not so stupid as to think that it wasn't real. I knew it was real, and I never said that it wasn't real. It's a dangerous virus, it really is. So is the flu."

Woolery is correct, given that on July 12 he tweeted that "the most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19," before listing out those who he claimed weren't being truthful. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, media, Democrats, our doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it." He did not, however, use the word "hoax."

Following widespread backlash over his remarks, Woolery offered up a follow-up tweet on July 13. "To further clarify and add perspective, COVID-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones." By July 15, he had deleted his Twitter account altogether.

Back in February, the former Love Connection host took issue with how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi interacted with President Donald Trump during the annual State of the Union address. Woolery pointed out (on Twitter, of course) that Pelosi did not stand for Trump at one point during the speech, which he perceived as a slight.

During the moment in question, Trump took his place behind the podium and turned to both Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi, who were both seated behind him. At a different point in the speech, Pelosi did extend her hand to Trump, who did not return the gesture. However, it's unclear whether the president simply did not catch Pelosi's gesture or whether he ignored it on purpose.