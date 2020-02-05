State of the Union: Chuck Woolery, Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, Blasts Nancy Pelosi Not Standing for Donald Trump

The final State of the Union address of President Donald Trump‘s current term kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 4. As always, there were many moments from the event that caught the attention of those on social media. Even Chuck Woolery, the former host of Wheel of Fortune, weighed in on one particular moment from the address that featured Nancy Pelosi standing up for the current acting President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

On Twitter, Woolery expressed confusion over the fact that Pelosi stood for Guaidó when Trump addressed him. Guaidó, the opposition leader in Venezuela, was warmly received not just by Pelosi, but also by Trump, according to The Week. The publication noted that Guaidó received a standing ovation from Democrats and Republicans alike.

During his address, Trump called Guaidó a “very brave man” who is the “true and legitimate president of Venezuela.” The president also asked Guaidó to “take this message back: that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom. Thank you very much.”

Nancy will stand for the President of Venezuela but not for our President? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 5, 2020

According to Woolery, Pelosi did not stand for Trump at some point during his speech, which the host perceived as a slight. Earlier during the annual event, when Trump took his place behind the podium, he turned to both Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi, who were both seated behind him, as is tradition. At one point, Pelosi extended her hand to Trump, who did not return the gesture, as CBS News detailed. It’s unclear whether Trump simply did not catch Pelosi’s gesture or whether he ignored it on purpose.

Elsewhere during the SOTU, Trump announced that he was giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The honor comes a day after the conservative commentator told his radio listeners about his diagnosis.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don’t like making things about me,” he said. The conservative commentator added that “there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment.”

Following his announcement, Trump addressed the news himself on Twitter.

“Many people do not know what a great guy [and] fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him,” Trump wrote, linking to an article from the Washington Examiner about the news. “Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”