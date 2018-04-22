Chase Customers Are Freaking out After Money Goes Missing From Personal Bank Accounts

Twitter users were panicking on Friday afternoon when customers using Chase Bank found that deposits made into accounts were inexplicably disappearing.

Given that it was payday for many people, the users without money were none too pleased about the situation.

@CNN News Room producers and researchers….. search Chase Bank…. they are experiencing a major glitch or hack where people money, and deposits from work are disappearing and not showing up in the “available balance”….. please investigate — Ken D. (@Ken_DaGreat) April 20, 2018

THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH CHASE BANK TODAY??? — Kelvin (@Kelvin330) April 20, 2018

Random withdrawals coming out of my Chase bank account today🤔 — ♋ (@bluefishja) April 20, 2018

@ChaseSupport I’m experiencing issues with Mobile and Desktop banking. I have deposited some checks today, and have yet to see an available balance, even though it stated on the receipt received at Chase Bank (physical building) that I would have 175 available. — Hextech Art & Gaming (@JonathanEllis3) April 20, 2018

Was anyone supposed to get paid today with Chase bank and their direct deposit is still pending? — elizabeth (@elizaasaolu) April 20, 2018

The Chase bank employee I’m speaking with right now is telling me that it’ll take 48 hours for a response to my situation. WTF!?! — Paco Arespacochaga (@arespacochaga) April 20, 2018

Something is happening with @Chase Bank. Got paid this am, looked at my account a few hours later was down to $3. Checked my account online through my app and my balance was “N/A”. Tried calling and it said my balance wasn’t available by automation and I had to talk to a rep. — Danielle Radford (@danielleradford) April 20, 2018

So if all or most of your money is gone from @Chase, it’s NOT just you. Unless you got really drunk last night and woke up after blacking our. Then it might have been you. — Danielle Radford (@danielleradford) April 20, 2018

Anyone bank with Chase bank and have all your money missing from your accounts….?🤯 — Wyatt Brunson (@WyattBrunson) April 20, 2018

Someone at Chase bank is playing Robin Hood — Alisha Mrotek™ (@Alishamromro) April 20, 2018

One Twitter user took the initiative to contact the company and found the source of the problem.

OKAY EVERYONE LISTEN UP: right now chase bank is updating their online system so it is currently down, so if you were supposed to receive a direct deposit today it’s not going to show online but the money is in your card. So everything is fine! — elizabeth (@elizaasaolu) April 20, 2018

“OKAY EVERYONE LISTEN UP,” she wrote in all caps. “Right now chase bank is updating their online system so it is currently down, so if you were supposed to receive a direct deposit today it’s not going to show online but the money is in your card. So everything is fine!”