Chase Customers Are Freaking out After Money Goes Missing From Personal Bank Accounts

Twitter users were panicking on Friday afternoon when customers using Chase Bank found that deposits made into accounts were inexplicably disappearing.

Given that it was payday for many people, the users without money were none too pleased about the situation.

“Something is happening with @Chase Bank. Got paid this am, looked at my account a few hours later was down to $3. Checked my account online through my app and my balance was “N/A”. Tried calling and it said my balance wasn’t available by automation and I had to talk to a rep,” one user wrote.

“So if all or most of your money is gone from [Chase], it’s NOT just you. Unless you got really drunk last night and woke up after blacking our. Then it might have been you,” she quipped.

“The Chase bank employee I’m speaking with right now is telling me that it’ll take 48 hours for a response to my situation,” another tweeted.

“THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH CHASE BANK TODAY???” asked another.

“Someone at Chase bank is playing Robin Hood,” one user joked.

One Twitter user took the initiative to contact the company and found the source of the problem.

“OKAY EVERYONE LISTEN UP,” she wrote in all caps. “Right now chase bank is updating their online system so it is currently down, so if you were supposed to receive a direct deposit today it’s not going to show online but the money is in your card. So everything is fine!”

