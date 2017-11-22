Former ‘Charlie Rose’ Intern Says He Made Her Watch an S&M Scene

A former intern for the Charlie Rose Show claims her then-boss made her watch a sadomasochistic movie scene in this home.

Sarah Gordon, who worked for the TV host in 2002, said she went to his apartment to deliver his mail when the alleged incident occurred.

“I proceeded to go into the living room, and he said, ‘I want to show you this scene from this movie’ and he said have a seat, you know, relax, and he proceeded to turn on the film Secretary, which is a sexually involved film involving S&M, unfortunately,” Gordon told NBC News.

The former intern came forward to add her name to the list of women who have come forward this week to accuse the now 75-year-old journalist of sexual misconduct.

After watching the suggestive scene in Secretary, a film in which Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a submissive secretary who becomes romantically involved with her boss (James Spader), Gordon said she was confused.

“I take a step back and I breathe and I say, ‘OK, what’s the intention here?’ I don’t bolt. I’m not exactly sure what I said. I did not run,” Gordon recalled of the incident. “I just didn’t know what to say. Probably, then I tried to divert it and change the subject. ‘Is there anything else you want me to do?’ I think I tried to change the subject.”

She said she spend about 20 minutes total in Rose’s apartment before she removed herself, and adds that her former boss never physically touched her.

On Monday, a report published by the Washington Post detailed accusations by eight women of sexual harassment against Rose. Three other former CBS staffer have also come forward to accuse the CBS This Morning host of misconduct.

CBS terminated Rose from its network on Tuesday, and PBS, which distributes his show Charlie Rose with Bloomberg, announced they would stop airing the program.

Rose responded to the Post report’s claims with a combined apology and defense.

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” he said. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”