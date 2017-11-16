Corrections Officers Spotted Outside Mercy Hospital Where Charles Manson Is Reportedly Seeking Treatment

With Charles Manson reportedly on his deathbed, reporters in California have located which hospital the 83-year-old convicted murderer is receiving treatment. Hannah Battah, a reporter for Eyewitness News KBAK, says prison guards have been spotted outside Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif.

Is Charles Manson in Bakersfield? Corrections Dept. guards are at Mercy Hospital downtown, 1 of 2 locations prisoners can receive treatment. Other location (Adventist Health) confirms he’s not there. pic.twitter.com/Y5fYX6EBn8 — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattah) November 16, 2017

On Twitter, she wrote that Mercy and one other hospital are the only area hospitals that treat prisoners, and that the other location confirmed he was not there. She also wrote that Mercy was the facility Manson was taken to when he was hospitalized earlier this year.

“Corrections Dept. guards are at Mercy Hospital downtown, 1 of 2 locations prisoners can receive treatment. Other location (Adventist Health) confirms he’s not there,” Battah tweeted alongside a photo of Mercy.

Yesterday, TMZ reported that Manson has been hospitalized since Sunday with his health spiraling.

The notorious cult leader is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the hospital. There are reportedly five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told the outlet. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

Battah also reported that a guard from Corcoran State Prison confirmed Manson’s dwindling health. “A CDCR officer who guards Charles Manson at Corcoran State Prison confirms suspicions his health is dwindling fast,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Manson’s health has been declining for a year now. Reports say that his poor health makes him difficult to treat, so each illness and ailment compounds on the last.

He is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969. The most notable of these murders was of actress Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

There has been a recent renewed pop culture fascination with the Manson Family Murders. American Horror Story: Cult recently showed an adaptation of the homicides in a recent episode, and Quentin Tarantino is eyeing to adapt them in his next film.

