President Donald Trump offered a late-night health update after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Trump, 74, took to his Twitter late Friday night to tell the public that his treatment was "going well," adding an "I think" afterward. He also thanks supporters for their words and topped it off with an all-caps "LOVE" with several exclamation points.

This brief tweet serves as one of the few health updates we've gotten on the POTUS since he was taken to Walter Reed National Miltary Medical Center, located in Bethesda, Maryland. Updates have been varying, with some around the president very concerned and others saying there is no cause for alarm.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Trump's diagnosis first broke late Wednesday night, with his wife Melania also testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The physician to the president, Sean P. Conley, issued a memo via Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary and one of the POTUS' assistants. He said they were "both well" at the time and would remain at the White House.

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," Conley said. "This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."

However, things took a concerning turn on Friday, when Trump traveled to the hospital. The POTUS' symptoms were apparently starting to be of concern. "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnany told media at the time. Trump also appeared via a Twitter video to confirm the hospitalization.

WH officials have serious concerns about Trump's condition tonight and his symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point, according to our sources. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

Trump adviser said there is reason for concern about Trump's health tonight. "This is serious," the source said. The source went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing. WH officials continue to say Trump will be fine. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

Later Friday night, another concerning update came via CNN's Jim Acosta. Acosta's sources in the White House were treating the situation as "serious." Among the former Apprentice host's symptoms were difficulty breathing and fatigue. Others did say, though, that the public shouldn't be alarmed and more updates will come via the White House. as of Saturday morning, the president's condition has not been updated.