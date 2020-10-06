Top Military Leaders Quarantined After Official Tests Positive for Coronavirus

✖

The U.S.'s top military leaders are quarantining after an official tested positive for coronavirus. According to Yahoo News, a senior Coast Guard official — Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard — was the one to test positive, leading to a number of other leaders having to take the necessary precautions. Among those affected was Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman his since issued a statement, saying that aside from Ray, so far none of the leaders believed to be impacted have tested positive for the virus. They also have not exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms. Hoffman added that "the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces" will not be affected by the leaders quarantining. "Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location," he stated.

The news of military leaders being potentially exposed to COVID-19 comes as President Donald Trump was hospitalized over the virus. On Oct. 2, 74-year-old Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania both tested positive for COVID-19. He stated that they would be quarantining "together" and assured his supporters that he would "get through it." Later that day, he was taken to Walter Reed medical center for more thorough medical treatment.

On Sunday, Trump had a security motorcade drive him around outside the hospital, so that he could wave to the crowd of supporters that gathered. However, that did not go over well with all of the hospital's staff, as Dr. James Phillips took to Twitter to criticize the move amid what he said should have been a stricter quarantine for Trump. "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," Phillips wrote. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

Trump has since been released from the hospital and returned to the White House on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to announce that he is "feeling great." However, while he may be feeling better, Trump most likely is still infected with the coronavirus, as Health.com cites the illness remaining in someone's system for up to two weeks.