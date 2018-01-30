Judge Denies Charles Manson’s Grandson’s Claim to Remains

The alleged grandson of Charles Manson has been denied his claim to the cult leader’s remains.

According to TMZ, a judge has ruled that Jason Freeman does not currently have a right to claim Manson’s remains from the prison where he died. The ruling comes due to the fact that Freeman filed his case in Los Angeles, while Manson died in Kern County, meaning that the judge lacked jurisdiction in Freeman’s case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The notorious cult leader died on November 19, 2017 at the age of 83 from “natural causes.” His body remains on ice at the prison as parties continue to fight for the right to claim Manson’s body and his estate.

Shortly after Manson’s death, Freeman came forward claiming to be the son of Charles Manson Jr., filing papers to prove his status as the deceased inmate’s grandson and, therefore, next of kin. However, Manson’s own admission before his death that he had no living family muddled his case.

Michael Channels, a former pen pal of the murderer, with whom he had been corresponding by mail and phone for more than two decades, also came forward to claim the cult leader’s body. The fan presented what he claimed to be Manson’s will, a “crudely written” document in which he left his entire estate to Channels. The document is also considered suspicious as Channels is listed as a witness.

Manson’s supposed long-lost son Matthew Lentz filed a second will, but his document included only one witness, which made it incomplete. Lentz claimed to be Manson’s son, but previous DNA tests proved inconclusive.

Manson had been serving nine life terms in connection with the murders of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, which were carried out by the Manson Family in August 1969.

While serving nine concurrent life sentences in prison, Manson earned more than 100 infractions for offenses including threatening prison staff, possession of a weapon, assault, failing to provide a urine sample for random drug testing and getting caught with contraband mobile phones.