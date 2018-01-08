Celebrities Slam H&M for ‘Racist’ Hoodie

H&M has come under fire for a children’s hoodie they designed, and many celebrities have come out to slam the company over it.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The advertised pullover hoodie reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle,” and is being worn by a young African-American child, and the reaction to it has been overwhelmingly negative.

R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd, who has previously partnered with the company, tweeted out that he was “shocked and embarrassed” and “will not be working with [H&M] anymore.”

Questlove from The Roots and The Tonight Show, also commented on the photo, as reported by EW, expressing that he believes the ad photo is indicative of H&M‘s boardroom lacking racial diversity.

Niecy Nash, former Reno 911 actress, addressed the hoodie as well, telling H&M that they “got this one wrong.”

Television personality Karamo Brown commented as well, firing off at H&M, “This is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of [racists] using the term ‘monkey’ to demean people of African descent.”

Finally, award-winning music producer Alex Medina shared his thoughts as well, first telling H&M that they need to explain themselves, and then asking, “What the hell is this?”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better,” Medina later added.