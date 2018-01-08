Trending

Celebrities Slam H&M for ‘Racist’ Hoodie

H&M has come under fire for a children’s hoodie they designed, and many celebrities have come out […]

By

H&M has come under fire for a children’s hoodie they designed, and many celebrities have come out to slam the company over it.

The advertised pullover hoodie reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle,” and is being worn by a young African-American child, and the reaction to it has been overwhelmingly negative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd, who has previously partnered with the company, tweeted out that he was “shocked and embarrassed” and “will not be working with [H&M] anymore.”

Questlove from The Roots and The Tonight Show, also commented on the photo, as reported by EW, expressing that he believes the ad photo is indicative of H&M‘s boardroom lacking racial diversity.

Niecy Nash, former Reno 911 actress, addressed the hoodie as well, telling H&M that they “got this one wrong.”

Television personality Karamo Brown commented as well, firing off at H&M, “This is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of [racists] using the term ‘monkey’ to demean people of African descent.”

Finally, award-winning music producer Alex Medina shared his thoughts as well, first telling H&M that they need to explain themselves, and then asking, “What the hell is this?”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better,” Medina later added.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts