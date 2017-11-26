Watch: ‘Drugged-Up’ Cashiers Fall Asleep While Scanning Items

A viral video making the rounds this morning shows two cashiers who viewers assume are on some form of prescription opiates.

The video shows two middle-aged women, who appear to be sleeping, standing up behind the counter at a convenience store. They remain motionless until a customer greets them with a pointed, “Hello?”

What follows is two arduous minutes ringing up six dollars worth of snacks. The cashiers are both slow and sluggish. Their words are slurred and their eyes are glazed over. The one that’s not ringing up products struggles just to stay awake.

The video is titled, “America’s Opioid Epidemic,” and the caption reads: “Really got to wonder why the powers that be think this type of stuff is okay and marijuana is not…”

The top comments all share a similar sentiment: “Don’t do drugs, kids,” one user wrote.

The rising trend of opioid abuse in America has been a hot button issue for a while now, as the problem has slowly risen to prominence. Prescription pain killers are being over-prescribed or wrongly prescribed across the country, and the pills are acting as a gateway to heroin addiction.

The opioid epidemic was one of the key elements to President Donald Trump’s platform, and he’s promised to find a solution while he’s in office. At the end of last month, the president officially declared the situation a public health emergency.