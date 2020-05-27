✖

The SpaceX launch is just hours away, and a new video has just been shared, of American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson singing the National Anthem as astronauts suit up for the historic Crew Dragon mission. Posted to the official NASA Twitter page, Clarkson is seen and heard beautifully singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" from home, as she is likely still quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. As she sings, footage rolls of the the pilots suiting up and heading to the launchpad.

The clip has since been showered with glowing comments from fans and SpaceX watchers. "Aussie watching from Canada. Beautiful rendition," one person offered. "[Elon Musk] is a Saffa (The Wallabies still are cooler) and is helping launch off a project that will help humanity. We as a species to be proud."The user then added, "[Kelly Clarkson,] well done. My wife is a huge fan and so is my daughter." Another fan wrote, "Legit got choked up a bit by [Kelly Clarkson] performing the National Anthem. So pumped to see @SpaceX and @NASA #LaunchAmerica!"

The SpaceX Crew Dragon launch marks the first-ever crewed mission for the commercial spaceflight company. The company was founded by Musk in 2002 with a mission to "revolutionize space technology." In 2012, Musk spoke with 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley, and commented on where the business had come from, as well as as where it was going. "The odds of me coming into the rocket business, not knowing anything about rockets, not having ever built anything, I mean, I would have to be insane if I thought the odds were in my favor," Musk said, per CBS News.

Musk later added that he find it to be "important that humanity become a multi-planet species." He also stated that he felt "most people would agree that a future where we are a space-faring civilization is inspiring and exciting compared with one where we are forever confined to Earth until some eventual extinction event." Musk explained that this is "really why I started SpaceX." The inventive technologist eventually stated that he had a lot of faith in SpaceX calling it a "little scrappy company," and then adding that "every now and again, the little scrappy company wins." He concluded by saying, "I think this'll be one of those times."