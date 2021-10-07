Ca’Shawn Sims, Instagram Personality, Has Gone Missing, Police Say

A popular Instagram fitness influencer from California has been reported missing after she hasn’t been seen in a month. Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims, a 30-year-old influencer who is also known as “Cookie” by her more than 215,000 Instagram followers, was last seen on Sept. 8 on the 2100 block of Broach Avenue in Duarte, California, according to a missing persons alert shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, in a recent update from her sister, Ca’rynn “Cee” Sims, it was reported that Sims was known to be in Pasadena, California on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. During those dates, Sims reportedly “went to a hospital on both days with complaints of shortness of breath and was released from hospital care both nights.”

At this time, details of Sims’ disappearance remain unclear. Sims has not been active on social media since July 1, and her mother told KABC that her daughter has suffered mental health issues since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In its alert, the LAPD said that Sims’ “family is concerned with her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.” In a Tuesday social media post, Ca’rynn said her sister “abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her.” She added that Sims’ family “cannot reach her.”

Sims’ other sister, Chris’tol Sims, said in an Instagram post over the weekend that while Sims is a “very independent person and enjoys her solitude,” her family being unable to get in touch with her has become “concerning.” Chris’tol added, “as we’ve recently started living in separate places, I do not have day-to-day access to her. I’m trying to make sure she’s okay, and will exhaust every option.”

“I never thought there’d come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister,” Ca’rynn added in her Tuesday post. “We want her covered in prayers, God’s grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive.”

While some of Sims’ most recent social media posts show her with green hair, she is being described by authorities as a 5-foot-1 Black woman with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Sims has several tattoos, including the phrase “It’s found in the soul” tattooed on her left collarbone and the word “Earth” on her left forearm. Her sister added that Sims has several other tattoos as well, including an elephant, the phrase “As sisters we stand together,” and the definition of the word “serenity.” Anyone with information regarding Sims’ whereabouts is being urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).