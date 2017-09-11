Mom Who Opted for Pregnancy Over Chemotherapy Dies Three Days After Giving Birth

A Michigan woman who sacrificed the chance to prolong her life to give birth to her sixth child died Saturday — three days after delivering the newborn.

Carrie DeKlyen passed while surrounded by her family at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor, her husband, Nick DeKlyen, told the Associated Press. “I’ll see you in Heaven,” was a few of the last words he spoke to his wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carrie was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April, a malignant tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. Doctors told the 37-year-old they could treat her rapidly growing tumor but they would need to terminate her pregnancy to do so.

“The doctor said if you don’t terminate this baby, Carrie, you will die,” Nick told PEOPLE Friday. “But it was Carrie’s decision and I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ She said, ‘We’re keeping it.’”

She gave birth to Life Lynn DeKlyen on Sept. 6 via cesarean section. The baby was born at only 24 weeks and 5 days weighing 1 pound, 4 ounces, but Nick reports that she is doing well.

“We gave up all of Carrie’s treatments to give Life a chance to survive, Nick said. “Her birth meant that this wasn’t all for nothing, my wife will pass on and my baby will live.”

The couple are also parents to Elijah, 18, Isaiah, 16, Nevaeh, 11, Leila, 4, and Jez, 2.

Carrie was taken off life support the day after delivering Life. Her family used the Facebook page Cure 4 Carrie to tell supporters that the mom was “very comfortable, she is in God’s hands until he calls her home.”

Nick says her selfless act to sacrifice her life for that of her child is one that will not be forgotten.

“When our daughter gets old enough, I’ll tell her the story about her brave mommy,” Nick said. “I’ll tell her that God gave her the gift of life with an awesome plan in mind and we’re not sure why mommy had to be sick and pass away to do so, but it’s all a special plan and we must trust it… She is in Heaven and we’ll see her again — soon, soon.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Cure 4 Carrie