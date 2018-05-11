Car Crashes Into New York Deli, 6 Injured

A Manhattan corner grocery store had a car crash into it on Thursday evening, injuring six pedestrians.

According to NBC affiliate WNBC, a taxi cab and a for-hire cab collided on the corner of West 21st street and Eighth Avenue, which sent the for-hire cab hurdling into the grocery store.

“Police on the scene say they’re investigating whether one of the drivers ran a red light,” WNBC reported.

“It could have been, we don’t know yet, a red light that was run because it looks like there was a collision that happened in the intersection which pushed the non-yellow cab onto the sidewalk,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.

The New York Fire Department reported that three people were in critical condition as a result of the accident, while another three had minor injuries. The injured included pedestrians walking on the sidewalk at the time as well as customers inside the store.

BREAKING: this is the yellow cab witnesses say that other TLC vehicle crashed into before slamming into the deli on 21st and 8th Ave. Witnesses say several injured. pic.twitter.com/8bu7c6rlQa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 10, 2018

Multiple witnesses inside the store at the time spoke with news outlets following the crash.

“I was just waiting by the counter putting my products up there and the next thing I hear POW and heard people screaming and turned towards the door, and I just saw this car coming maybe like 20-30 mph,” one customer said to ABC 7.

“My quick instinct was just to run to the back of the store,” said another. “I just knew I was dead just the way the speed was going. Thank God the pole was there to stop the car right there.”

The second witness said the crash sent an ATM and multiple refrigerators flying through the air.

Kendall Leon, one of the six who were injured, told WNBC he was “all right, just a little rattled.

“I heard the smashing of the glass, and a car rammed through the front — and I started to move back, and everything was just flying,” Leon said.

Drivers for both the taxi cab and the for-hire cab remained at the scene while the FDNY handled the situation.

Photo: Twitter/@DaniloGabrielli