Candy Corn Recalled Due to Allergy Issue

Arcade Snacks brand candy corn has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, and the timing could not be worse. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Arcade Snacks was enacting a voluntary recall because its candy corn contained eggs not listed among the ingredients. This could put consumers with egg allergies or sensitivities at serious risk of illness – or even death.

Arcade Snacks is located in Auburn, Massachusetts, and its candy corn products have been sold mostly in Massachusetts as well as one location in Connecticut. The FDA was able to track down all of the retailers who carried the product. It was sold only in 15-ounce packages, with the UPC code 0 18586 00114 4 and the best by date of March 8, 2023. It is especially important to return these products to the point of purchase since candy corn is often shared during the Halloween season, and an unweary consumer could easily have an allergic reaction.

This candy corn was sold at the Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut, as well as six retailers in Massachusetts. They are the Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Windfall Market in Falmouth, Donelan's Supermarkets and Foodies supermarkets. Consumers can return the candy for a full refund and contact Arcade Snacks via phone with additional questions at 1-508-832-6300.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, but undeclared allergens can be dangerous. According to a report by The Mayo Clinic, eggs are one of the most common allergies among children, but most outgrow them at some point. If they don't, egg allergies can range widely from serious symptoms to mild ones.

Allergic reactions to eggs often manifest as skin irritation including hives or rashes. Other possible symptoms include nasal congestion or irritation, respiratory irritation similar to asthma including coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath, or digestive symptoms including cramps, nausea and vomiting.

In extreme cases, egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. Those susceptible to anaphylactic shock may need to carry an emergency remedy such as an epi-pen. If you believe you are experiencing an allergic reaction, contact your doctor immediately.