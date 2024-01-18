Candy Company Sparks Outrage After Major Change to Its Wrappers

Quality Street's new wrappers have made the internet rounds after one woman said they were a "travesty" and that she would no longer buy the chocolates because of them. Since 1936, Quality Street chocolates have been a British household favorite over the holiday season.

However, when she opened the iconic purple tin, one woman was disappointed to discover that paper wrappings had replaced the glossy plastic ones. Social media users have been sharing a TikTok that has since been deleted, in which the displeased customer explained: "I have just opened a tin of Quality Street for probably the 60th time in my life and what I have found inside is this travesty. This is a travesty!"

i’m obsessed with this 😂 I need MORE PLASTIC! pic.twitter.com/ljSzXflCGc — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) January 6, 2024

The camera panned to the paper-wrapped chocolates, which did not shine as expected. She added, "I will never … purchase this product ever again", adding, "Our whole family, every year, has enjoyed Quality Street in its shiny wrappers – especially the purple one. Now who wants to eat this piece of garbage? I know I don't." Quality Street was rated "zero out of 10" by the irate woman who slammed the lid on the tin.

There has been an effort put forth by Quality Street to retire its shiny plastic wrapping in favor of a recyclable paper one beginning in 2022. Cheryl Allen, Nestle's head of sustainability, noted at the time, "Quality Street is a brand that people feel very strongly about. We know that opening the lid and seeing 'the jewels', as we call them, is really important. "We think we've done a really good job with the redesign, and feel confident that people will respond positively."

Many on social media posted their own, perhaps less dramatic, reactions to the Quality Street chocolates, with one on TikTok reading, "What's going on in #qualitystreet," over a video of the sweets, and another saying, "Quality Street chocolate changes wrappers," alongside the message, "Pure Garbage!!!!!! #DULL."

According to social media comments, they weren't alone, as some commented that they had similar views about paper versus plastic. "I actually have some sympathy with this woman," one person wrote. Another commented: "This lady is 100 per cent right."

Others found it confusing that she got angry over an apparently minor change. One person wrote: "Umm you're not supposed to eat the wrappers. Also I am loving the Christmas cheer streaming off of this lady."

Another person said: "I'm no quality street fan but I am a fan is sustainable packaging. Surely it's a small price to pay to ensure less packing goes to landfill and can be recycled? It's just a tad over dramatic in the grand scheme of life and the environmental issues we're facing."