California Police Officer Drags 20-Year-Old Woman out of Car by Her Hair

A California police officer dragged a 20-year-old woman out of a car by her hair in an incident that was caught on cellphone video.

Samantha Luna, 20, of Arcata, California says that after attending the Oyster Festival, an annual festival in Arcata full of live music, beer, and oysters, she and her friends were pulled over by the Humboldt State University police. While Luna claimed that she and her friends were pulled over on Saturday, June 16, after one of her friends stuck their head out of the sunroof, video captured on a cell phone and later posted to Facebook shows the run-in quickly escalating.

In the clips, Luna is seen sitting in the passenger seat arguing with officer Sargent Janelle Jackson after requesting more information on how to get her friend out of jail.

“You’re the one that’s being rude,” Jackson says after Luna accuses her of being rude. “Seriously? You’re about two seconds from going to jail for public intoxication. Do you not understand that? So I would stop talking if I were you.”

The altercation escalates when Sgt. Jackson asks Luna what her full-name is and accuses Luna of lying.

“What’s on your license?” Sgt. Jackson asks.

“Alonso Luna,” Luna replies

“That’s what you should have told me,” Sgt. Jackson is heard saying before she grabs Luna and begins to drag her out of the vehicle. “You’re going to jail.”

During the altercation that ensues, Luna can be heard yelling at her friend to film the incident as two officers attempt to subdue Luna. Another one of Luna’s friends can be heard telling her to stop resisting.

As five officers attempt to subdue and handcuff Luna, Sgt. Jackson can be heard yelling at her fellow officers “cut my hair, I don’t care” after Luna reportedly grabbed hold of it. The 20-year-old eventually let go and was taken into police custody and booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, public intoxication, and providing false identification to a police officer, according to the Daily Mail.

Luna suffered bruising to her face as a result of the run-in and has since created a GoFundMe page to help pay for her legal bills.

“We are ALL humans, regardless of a job or a badge. We ALL deserve to be treated with respect rather than instilling intimidation and fear to people who pose no real threat to the community. It is natural instinct to want to resist out of fear and confusion when feeling attacked and helpless and there is no need for excessive force from “Peace Officers” we should feel protected by,” Luna wrote.

She has a goal of raising $10,000.