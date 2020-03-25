California Mayor Allegedly Contracted Coronavirus After Visiting Donald Trump’s LA Golf Course

The mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, California is claiming that he and his wife contracted the coronavirus at President Donald Trump‘s National Golf Club in Los Angeles. Mayor John Cruikshank and his wife were attending a birthday party when they and several others fell ill to COVID-19 as a result of the virus.

According to CNN, the event was held on March 8 in celebration of former Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor Susan Brooks, who has also tested positive for the virus, along with former and current city officials who are also positive. As a result, those who attended, including city employees, are in current self-quarantine out of caution. City Hall was shut down a week later on March 14 and is currently being extensively cleaned. As for the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, it will remain closed until further notice.

In a recent press conference, Trump hinted at potentially allowing America get back to normal following the 15 Day Social Distancing Plan. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go,” Trump addressed. “Essentially, we’re referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy.”

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci who’s part of the White House’s coronavirus task force, disagrees with lifting the plan too soon. He opened up to Science, saying, “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down,” before adding, “OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.”

First Lady Melania Trump sent out a tweet encouraging citizens to put social distancing and personal hygiene at the top of their lists so that the country can move forward as quickly as possible. “As the days go by, isolation can be challenging. But if we make social distancing & personal hygiene a priority, we will get through this faster. We can stop #COVID19 but only if we all commit to following the rules. Be safe, be healthy!” she tweeted.

As of Tuesday, March 24, according the to CDC, over 44,000 Americans have contracted the virus and over 500 have been reported dead due to COVID-19.