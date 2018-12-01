Burger King Debuts Peppermint Oreo Milkshake to Sweeten the Holidays

After eating four Cini-Minis at Burger King, you need an equally decadent drink to go with it — and that would be the new Peppermint Oreo Milkshake, which you can now get at Burger King.

The shake appeared on menus Thursday, reports Delish.

According to the Burger King website, the shake is handmade with “velvety vanilla soft serve,” Oreo cookie chunks and peppermint syrup that are “blended to perfection and finished with a sweet whipped topping just for you.”

The drink is definitely not for someone trying to eat healthy. It has 780 calories, 20 grams of fat, 12 grams of saturated fat, 65 mg of cholesterol, 113 grams of sugar and 16 grams of protein. It also has 0.5 grams of Trans Fat, which the Food and Drug Administration ruled unsafe to eat in 2015 and was officially banned from all food sold at supermarkets.

The new Peppermint Oreo Milkshake appears to be a distant cousin of Burger King’s Oreo Mint Shake, which is usually available around St. Patrick’s Day in March.

Burger King is also not the only place where you can get Oreo desserts. Burger King’s biggest competitor still has the McFlurry with Oreo Cookies available.

In early November, Steak ‘n Shake also announced the new Oreo Cookie White Chocolate Shake for the 2018 holiday season. The new treat has chocolate syrup and Oreo cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, red and green sprinkles and a cherry.

Burger King has been on overdrive this week when it comes to introducing new items or bringing them back. On Thursday, the company confirmed Cini-Minis, a beloved member of the breakfast menu from the late 1990s and early 2000s, is coming back this winter. An order of Cini-Minis includes four miniature cinnamon rolls and icing to dip them in.

Earlier in the week, Burger King announced the massive Green Bay Whopper, which includes the usual Whopper ingredients — flame-broiled beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and onions — with eight slices of cheese instead of just one. It will only be available at six Green Bay, Wisconsin locations at $4.49 each. They will only be available until Dec. 2.

Burger King also announced the “Dogpper,” a bone-shaped treat with beef taste for the hungry dogs who have to watch their human friends eat tasty Whoppers.

The “Dogpper” treat is only available when you order a Whopper for yourself through DoorDash through Dec. 4, or until supplies last. You have to use the promo code “Dogpper” when ordering.

Photo credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images