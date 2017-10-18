‘Black Mold’ Found in Burger King Ice Cream Machine

A Georgia Burger King has failed its second health inspection in a row due to a variety of a factors, including black mold in its ice cream machine.

The BK location on Centerville Highway in Snellville, Georgia, scored a 65 on its Oct. 7 inspection, according to WSB-TV. Then on its follow-up inspection on Thursday, the location scored an even lower score of 54.

The inspector discovered a “black mold-like substance” in the top portion of the fast food restaurant’s ice cream machine. Additionally, ingredients such as tomatoes and Parmesan cheese were left in the prep line for too long.

The restaurant also refused to post its updated health score.

When the local reporters went to the location, employees refused to speak to them.

Drive-thru customer Franklin Boulware was approached by the news team after he received his milkshake order and was informed about the inspection failure. He then decided to return the shake.

“We take it very seriously when it comes to the food we eat and that the ratings are tip-top,” Boulware said.

Burger King’s corporate office had not responded to WSB-TV‘s request for comment.

This mold discovery comes days after a similar incident occurred at a Georgia McDonald’s location. That location had “black material” in its ice cream machine, which was described as “soiled.”