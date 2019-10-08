Bride Causes Stir on Social Media Over Plan to Use Photoshop to Cover Bridesmaid’s Tattoos

It’s not unusual for a bride or groom to want everything to be perfect on their wedding day, but one bride may have gone too far with a request for one of her bridesmaids.

A woman took to Reddit to explain her situation. “I’m getting married in 2 months and one of my bridesmaids has an arm full of tattoos,” the bride-to-be wrote. “She has previously covered all of them with makeup for work events when it was absolutely essential.”

“I asked her if she would cover them up for my wedding just to not draw attention to her and for pictures etc. She said she wouldn’t feel comfortable with that as it’s part of her identity and she doesn’t want to just for my ‘aesthetic’ wedding,” she continued.

“I talked to my photographer and she said she could cover them in the photos in the editing process and give me some edited and unedited photos etc. I decided to do it. I mentioned to her that that was what I was going to do. She was so mad at me and called me an a–hole. Am I?,” she asked.

Commenters were split about whether or not the bride is, in fact, an a-hole. “I imagine you asked her to be a bridesmaid because she’s your friend? It shouldn’t matter that she has tattoos,” one wrote. “The fact that she is there and is a part of this important day should be all that matters.”

“You chose her as a bridesmaid, presumably because you like who she is. This is who she is,” another person said. “If you do this, you’re gunna lose a friend.”

But others thought there’s nothing wrong with the bride wanting to edit the images. “Things get edited out all the time. Granted they are usually not physical things like tattoos or weight but I understand how tattoos are really distracting in photos,” they wrote. “I do think the friend is fine being upset and had the right to refuse covering up but I don’t think the edited photos are anything to get too worked up about.”

Eventually, the bride returned to the post to share her solution. She said she won’t be editing the photos after the fact, but instead asked the photographer to position the tattooed bridesmaid in some photos with her ink out of the frame.