Brett Kavanaugh Sworn Into the US Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn into the United States Supreme Court Saturday evening, just hours after the Senate confirmed his nomination.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath to Kavanaugh in a private ceremony at the Court, with retired justice Anthony Kennedy also in attendance to give him the judicial oath.

The quick ceremony allows Kavanaugh to begin work immediately and start hearing cases this coming week, Bloomberg News reports.

According to the Associated Press, the private ceremony took place across the street from the Capitol in the court building, amid protesters chanting outside.

Kavanaugh was confirmed in a 50-48 vote Saturday afternoon, following a weeks-long fight in the Senate that took over news cycles since Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct by three women three decades ago — which he denied at the time.

The battle for Kavanaugh’s confirmation ended with a roll call vote Saturday, which was interrupted multiple times by protesters sitting in the Senate galleries before Capitol Police removed them.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only Republican to vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination, but chose to vote present for Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who was absent to attend his daughter’s wedding.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote for Kavanaugh.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting,” President Donald Trump tweeted after the vote.

As waves of protesters continued to express their unhappiness on the confirmation, celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres and Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to respond to the news.

“This tweet is for Dr. Ford,” DeGeneres wrote, referencing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified about her claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh in front of a Senate Judiciary Committee last week. “You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote.”