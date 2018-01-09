Alabama Football Player Proposes After National Championship Win

After winning the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, one Alabama player took a knee to say goodbye to his single life.

Offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman kicked up his post-game celebration following his team’s dramatic win by proposing to his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter in front of the jubilant crowd.

The ESPN crew caught the special moment on camera, sending fans into a frenzy over the sweet moment.

She said yes pic.twitter.com/QZIUtp8h59 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) January 9, 2018

DID ANYBODY SEE BOZEMAN PROPOSE!??? the tears are real — lumpy (@AlexisLumpkin) January 9, 2018

Bozeman getting engaged on tv after the game. Awe — Heather Montz (@heatherdani85) January 9, 2018

Bradley Bozeman just proposed to his girlfriend on the field after winning the national championship Anyone else wanna hit me with a random surprise tonight or pic.twitter.com/Y26d0GB1O3 — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) January 9, 2018

Bozeman with the OT win 😉 — Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) January 9, 2018

Bozeman’s now-fiancee Hegstetter was also a collegiate athlete for Alabama, formerly playing on the women’s basketball team and serving as captain.

The Alabama football player admitted to AL.com it was a win-only proposal. He said he would have waited for another day if Georgia managed to defeat Alabama in the overtime face-off.

“Oh my God,” Hegstetter reacted to Bozeman’s revelation. “Thank God.”

The couple said they had discussed getting married and gone on a preliminary ring shopping trip, but Hegstetter didn’t expect a proposal to close out the exciting night. A fellow starter on the offensive line, Ross Pierschbacher, said he thought a proposal might be on the way for Bozeman, but his plan was kept tightly under wraps. About five minutes before he popped the question, though, he let his teammates in on the secret.

“I was thinking how I’d do it, but I completely left my mind, and I just went for it,” Bozeman said.

The Bama win was Bozeman’s final game in a uniform for the Crimson Tide, so he capped off his college football career with serious romantic swagger.