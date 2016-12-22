Brad Pitt Lashes out About Angelina Jolie Revealing Details About Kids

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Brad Pitt is no longer keeping his silence about what he feels is a major injustice Angelina Jolie has committed in their divorce proceedings.

Pitt filed a memorandum to his request to have divorce documents pertaining to the custody of their children sealed, citing specific reasons the information should remain private.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt took a couple pretty pointed jabs at Jolie for the way she’s been handling the divorce and the custody battle, claiming she is giving information to the media by the way of public court filings.

She “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” state the documents.

Furthermore, Pitt claims Jolie “exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” and went on to say she has “no self-regulating mechanism” to prevent sensitive information from becoming public.

Pitt pointed specifically to the re-release of documents containing private information.

Jolie’s attorney, Laura Wasser, has stated that while Jolie doesn’t oppose the sealing of documents, Pitt’s team hadn’t consulted with her prior to the emergency hearing which led her to oppose it at the time.

Looks like Pitt’s ready to fight and fight hard, but what does this new level of gloves coming off mean for the divorce and the children?

Related:

Judge Refuses Brad Pitt’s Request to Seal Custody Filings

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Temporary Custody Agreement

FBI Closes Investigation Into Brad Pitt Child Abuse Allegations; No Charges Filed

Brad Pitt Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Without His Kids and Angelina Jolie