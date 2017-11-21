Boy Who Received Thousands of Christmas Cards as Final Wish Passes Away at 9

The 9-year-old boy who asked for Christmas cards as an early Christmas gift has passed away.

Jacob Thompson, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, passed away Sunday, just a month before his favorite time of the year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jacob’s passing with you. On Sunday, November 19th, 2017, at just 9 years old, Jacob passed away after his 4-year battle with neuroblastoma,” Jacob’s parents, Michelle Simard and Roger Guay, confirmed on Facebook and GoFundMe.

The 9-year-old had been admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on October 11th after doctors discovered that his cancer had spread to his head and his hips. Chemotherapy and radiation offered no signs of hope, and he was given just a month to live.

Thompson had one final wish, though – he wanted to celebrate Christmas one last time. His parents put out a call on social media for others to help bring their son holiday cheer a little bit early this year, writing “Jacob loves the holiday season and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.” They requested that anyone interested send homemade cards.

It didn’t take long for friends and strangers to begin answering the call, Thompson receiving thousands of Christmas cards from around the world. He even received cards and video messages from celebrities like Anna Kendrick, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rob Lowe. Penguins from the Mystic Aquarium, Jacob Thompson’s favorite animal, even paid him a surprise visit at the hospital.

“Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life. You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey,” Thompson’s parents said.