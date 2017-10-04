Watch: Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Las Vegas Officers Responding to Shooting

Las Vegas police share dramatic bodycam footage of officers responding to the shooting at Mandalay Bay. https://t.co/Wgm2amEG5P pic.twitter.com/UwWnu7RiEl — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

At a press conference Tuesday night, Las Vegas police released bodycam footage of Sunday night’s mass shooting, with the footage showing the terror and chaos that took place after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

In the clip, officers can be heard telling people to “get down” and to “go that way.”

Gunfire can be heard in the background as officers attempt to find the source of the bullets and help get people to safety.

Police revealed Tuesday that Paddock had set up cameras in and out of his hotel room in what authorities believe was an attempt to monitor police presence.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Lombardo added that there was a camera on a service cart in the hallway, and sources told ABC News that Paddock used at least one camera outside the room to monitor a police approach.

When police arrived in Paddock’s room, he was found dead after he is believed to have killed himself. Authorities say Paddock had fired for between 9 to eleven minutes.

“This individual was premeditated,” Lombardo said. “I’m sure he evaluated everything he did in his actions, which is troublesome.”

“The world has changed. And, you know, who would have ever imagine this situation,” he added. “I couldn’t imagine it. And for this individual to take it upon himself to create this chaos and harm is unspeakable.”

