Body Found Inside Wall of Women’s Restroom at Mall

Canadian police are investigating after a body was discovered inside the wall of a women’s restroom in a busy downtown Calgary mall.

Calgary Police reported that the body, an adult male, was discovered by a maintenance worker at about 9:30 a.m. Monday after the worker removed a wall panel to examine a faulty toilet that would not flush in a fourth floor women’s restroom at the CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary.

“If you were to look at the toilet, there’s a panel behind it, so that when people move it would automatically flush,” Calgary police spokesperson Emma Poole explained to The Canadian Press. “When they removed that panel, they found a deceased person behind that wall.”

Police were called in following the discovery and a portion of the mall’s fourth floor food court was cordoned off with yellow caution tape as authorities, including officials from the medical examiner’s office and firefighters, ducked in and out of the restroom. At around 3 p.m., a gurney was seen being wheeled out of the area.

“Despite the circumstances of where the body was located, investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined,” the Calgary Police Service said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “Police can confirm that the body located is an adult male, however, the victim’s identity and cause of death is still being determined.”

It is unclear how long the body had been there. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police are currently investigating when the man died and how he ended up behind the wall panel, though Poole suggested that it is possible the man had been crawling through a duct or vent and fell from above, leading him to get stuck.

“That would be the most logical … that it was from above,” she said. “That is obviously something they would be looking at is someone crawling through the ventilation system.”

In a brief statement, the mall said it will be providing counselling to the maintenance worker who made the discovery.