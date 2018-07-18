Bode Miller’s Wife Speaks out About Daughter’s Death: I Pray ‘No Other Parent Feels This Pain’

Bode Miller’s wife spoke out more than a month after their 19-month-old daughter’s accidental drowning to raise awareness about the issue.

Professional volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller wrote on Instagram that she hopes “no other parent feels this pain” after losing her daughter, Emeline, in June.

“It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her daughter. She named another mother whose son drowned on the same day as Emeline and who shared her story in an online essay.

Miller thanked the other mother, Nicole Hughes, before urging parents to learn more about accidental drowning.

“My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together,” she wrote.

“Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face…a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies,” Miller wrote.

Morgan Miller and Olympic skier husband Bode Miller lost their daughter on June 9 after attending a party at a neighbor’s home. Their children were reportedly playing in a nearby room with Emeline slipped through a back door. She was discovered in a pool shortly afterward and rushed to a hospital. She passed away the next day.

Since her death, the Millers have shared several social media posts about Emeline in hopes to prevent similar tragedies. They are also working to start a campaign to raise money for water safety education charities. The campaign has raised over $30,000 as of press time.

“We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support – we are truly touched and blessed,” the couple wrote on social media the week following the tragic accident.

“Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education. We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts,” they said at the time.

“As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, we have responded to the community out cry of wanting to help,” read the fundraiser, which was set up by the couple’s midwives. “The money raised from this gofundme will be used to set up a Foundation in honor of sweet Emeline Grier.”

The couple are also parents to a 3-year-old son and are expecting a third child in October. Bode Miller has two other children from previous relationships: a 5-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.