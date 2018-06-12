Bode Miller and Wife Give Thanks to Midwives for Support Following Daughter’s Death

Olympic skier Bode Miller shared a photo with his late 19-month-old daughter Emeline, who died suddenly in a pool accident on Sunday, thanking his and his wife’s midwives for helping them through “this impossible time.”

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time. Links in bio,” Miller wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s Miller’s first post since announcing Monday that his and his wife Morgan’s youngest child passed away.

Morgan, a professional volleyball player, also shared a photo of herself and Emeline with the same caption her husband used, thanking their midwives as well as their fans.

The Millers were reportedly at a neighbor’s house in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California on Sunday when Emeline somehow got into the pool. In the recently-released 9-1-1 call published by TMZ, a neighbor told the dispatcher that Emeline had been in the water for “a couple of minutes.”

Someone at the gathering was performing CPR on the child even before the Orange County Fire Department arrived, and a small glimmer of hope surfaced when someone said they could feel a faint pulse on Emeline.

Throughout the course of the five-minute call, Emeline was turned onto her side in hopes of draining the water from her lungs. The clip reportedly includes commotion in the background, while the caller continually yells “come on, baby girl!” at the unconscious toddler.

Emeline was taken to a hospital where responders attempted to revive her, but she ultimately passed away.

Bode Miller revealed on Instagram Monday that Emeline had passed away.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” he wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Bode and Morgan are just four months away from welcoming their third child together, Bode’s fifth. They announced in April that they were expecting a child.

In a post shared later with her midwife, Morgan shared a photo at an ultrasound appointment with Emeline by her side. “Checking out baby with my other baby,” she wrote in May.

Bode and Morgan are also parents to 3-year-old Nash Skan. The Olympic skier also has two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10. Bode and Morgan have been married since 2012.

Photo credit: Instagram / @millerbode