‘Blue Eyes White Dragon’ Girl Has ‘No Regrets’ After Eyeball Tattoo Leaves Her Blind for 3 Weeks

Amber Luke is a popular Instagram model who goes by the name Blue Eyes White Dragon online and has gained a large following by posting photos of her extreme body procedures. She has hundreds of tattoos, a split tongue, pointed ear implants, and tattooed blue eyes. That last one caused her to go blind for three weeks, Luke claims.

“I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like [the tattoo artist] grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye,” she said according to Fox News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball,” she added. “If your eyeball procedure’s done correctly, you’re not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal.”

Luke says she first became interested in body modifications when she was 16. She’s now 24 and nearly her entire body is covered in tattoos. Luke says she plans to have every inch of her body covered by March 2020. The decision to make such drastic changes did not sit well with her mother at first.

“As we know as the parents, some kids will just do what they want to do, regardless of what we say,” she said. “But I brought her into the world with the best skills that I could give … it’s just for me to be there and go along the journey with her. And prop her up, and love her.”

Dr. Matthew Schulmann, a Manhattan-based board-certified plastic surgeon, talked to Fox News about the dangers of having the whites of your eyes tattooed, as Luke did.

“It’s done with eye dye injected just under the outer layer of the eyeball, so that it actually will stain and color the surface of the eye, but you have to get through the outer coating,” he said. “Any time you inject a sharp object into the eyeball there’s chance of infection, corneal infections or tears, or a global rupture — which is a rupture of the actual eyeball.”