Black Lives Matter Activist, Who Once Hurtled Into Confederate Flag, Shot Dead

The Black Lives Matter activist who once famously hurtled into a Confederate Flag has reportedly been shot dead.

Muhiyyidin D’baha, better known to his loved ones as Moya, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. in New Orleans, Louisiana, as reported by The Daily Mail. The New Orleans police department confirmed that D’baha passed away after being shot in the thigh.

D’baha would be most familiar to many as the man who jumped past police tape, launching himself at a Confederate Flag during a Secessionist Party demonstration in Feb. 2017.

Video of the entire moment was captured on live television and quickly became a mass viral video.

D’baha’s niece, Camille J Weaver, has started a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for his funeral services.

“My name is Camille and I am the niece of Muhiyyidin D’baha (or Moya as many of us knew him). On 2/5/18 around 1:00am, Moya was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. around 9-9:30am we received a phone call saying that he had died due to excessive blood loss. We don’t have many details, but will update as soon as we do,” she wrote on the page.

“His body is currently in New Orleans, LA and we are raising money to bring him home to Charleston and then have a memorial service/funeral for his family and friends. This is all so unexpected, so any contribution will help,” Weaver added.

As of this writing, donations had shot past the set goal of $7,500 and reached nearly $20,000.

A close friend of D’baha’s, Brandon Fish, reportedly took to Facebook to honor the memory of his fallen friend by saying, “I won’t say more about his death, but I will tell you that he lived to serve his community.”

“He had so much life and energy and intellectual curiosity and capacity and love and positive energy. The last thing he said to me was that he was doing community work out of town and that he was learning so that he could come back to Charleston and help empower the people,” Fish continued.

“He was loved by all of his friends and respected by all those who want to see social and racial justice in Charleston. We all have lost so much, so very much, whether you know it or not,” Fish concluded. “I am more sad than I can express in words, and my hands are still shaking as I type this post, but I thought Moya’s friends should know.”