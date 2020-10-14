Best Walmart Deals to Counter Amazon Prime Day 2020

✖

Prime members may be getting ready to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals, but shoppers may also want to keep their eyes out for some mega sales coming to Walmart. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sale that sees shoppers scoring major discounts, Walmart is offering an alternative sale, dubbed The Big Save, or Walmart Prime Day.

Walmart Prime Day runs a full day longer than Amazon Prime Day, lasting from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Thursday, Oct. 15, meaning that shoppers have even longer to shop the best Walmart Prime deals. Similar to Prime Day and deals seen on Black Friday, Walmart Prime Day offers thousands of discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion, toys, and more. Orders of $35 or more will also be eligible for free two-day shipping.

While many of Amazon’s Amazon Prime Day deals require a Prime membership – a subscription costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 per month – The Big Save does not require a similar subscription. Instead, shoppers can simply head over to the retail giant’s website to score some impressive Walmart Prime Day deals. Those who sign up for Walmart+, the retailer's new paid membership service costing $12.95 per month, will, however, get select sale items within a day of purchasing. Here are some of the best The Big Save deals.

(Photo: Walmart.com)

Walmart is offering this JVC's LT-50MAW595 is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR, giving Amazon's Prime Day TV deals a run for its money. It's currently on sale for only $218, more than $130 less than its regular price. it's described as being "better" than your average smart TV.

The JVC Smart TV has the Roku TV interface built-in so all of your entertainment in one place. The interface lets you easily stream over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and has access to more than 5,000 streaming channels.

If all that isn't enough, the TV has three (3) HDMI connections for all your favorite consoles and devices. It even has jacks for your TV antenna or cable TV service. The 4K UHD Resolution offers an amazingly pristine picture quality for all your favorite shows.

Typically retailing at $349, this TV is marked down to just $218.

» View more details on Walmart's Website

(Photo: Walmart.com)

Add a splash of style to your kitchen with this instant pot from The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond. Available in both vintage floral and breezy blossoms, this instant pot is a steal for just $49, which is a whopping $50 off its typical $99 price tag. It can work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browner, and warmer and features a microprocessor that controls 12 programs, three temperature settings for sauteing and slow cooker functions, and a 24-hour delayed start timer.

» View this deal on Walmart

(Photo: Walmart.com)

With a 4.4-star rating, this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum has just what you need to clean up your home. A lightweight vacuum option at just 7.5 pounds, this Shark Vacuum is portable and versatile and features a two-speed brush roll optimized for carpet and bare floors. Swivel steering, meanwhile, allows for easy control when maneuvering around furniture. It also features an extra-large capacity, easy-to-empty dust cup and a precision charger that doubles as a storage dock. This vacuum typically sells for $128, but is 38% off during Walmart Prime Day, now selling for just $79.

» For more details, visit Walmart here.

(Photo: Walmart.com)

A pair of Apple AirPods Pros would set you back $249 any other day, but snag a pair during Walmart Prime Day and you will only have to shell out $199, a whopping $50 discount. AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you, and are sweat- and water-resistant. They come with a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life so that you can listen to music on the go without having to worry about running out of battery.

» Get this deal at Walmart.

