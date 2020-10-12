Amazon Prime Day 2020: Dates and Details

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is on the horizon! Amazon.com's annual online sale will offer up big deals for shoppers everywhere, and we can fill you in on when the biggest shopping event before Thanksgiving takes place and what you need to know beforehand. Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially begins on Tuesday, and lasts through Wednesday. (However, there are plenty of deals already on the table!) That's two whole days of Amazon tossing out significant deals on all kinds of items — from toys to video game consoles and other high-end electronics.

This could be a great time to stock up early on holiday gifts ,too, as Amazon will be offering low prices on countless items. Some of the earliest deals spotted at Amazon.com are as follows — but grab them fast because they are ready to go!

(Photo: Amazon)

Available in two distinct colors (red and dark blue), users can save $100 off this hot item with a sale price for $199.95. This high-performance, wireless, noise-canceling headphone set helps you stay aware of your surroundings while looking sharp and features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. It is also compatible with iOS and Android.

Hands-free Alexa for your car with your phone, retailing for $19.99. The item currently sells for $40 but Amazon Prime members can take off $30! The genius device connects to your Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car's speakers via auxiliary input or smartphone's Bluetooth connection. Best of all, it includes a Vent Mount for easy access.

The compact, indoor plug-in smart security camera features 1080 HD video, motion detection, night vision and works with an Alexa-1 camera. Easy to set up in minutes, users can get alerts on their smartphones whenever motion is detected. Additionally, users can customize motion detection zones so they can see and protect what matters most. The item usually retails for $34.99, but Amazon Prime subscribers get $10 off!

With the offer expiring in 121 hours as of this writing, Amazon Prime users can expect to save 33% with this hot buy, saving $100. Retailing for $199, the Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the-air TV and streaming content in one place. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Saving you $100, this sleek silver, stainless steel waffle maker creates two deep-pocket 1-inch Belgian waffles at the same time and includes a measuring cup and waffle maker unit. On sale for $84.99, the best part of this waffle maker is its long-lasting and durable thanks to a non-stick coating for quick food release and easy cleanup.

Other likely deals expected are sales with items like Apple products and computers. But with steep discounts spanning across every known category within the shopping giant's realm including tech, home, kitchen gadgets and more, Prime members can also expect to shop fashion ahead of the holiday season with big discounts on best-selling brands, Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole, Kate Spade and Lacoste.

In past years, Prime Day has traditionally taken place in July, but CNET previously noted that in May there were reports it would be moved to September, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was later announced that Amazon's 2020 Prime Day would happen in October — specifically, Oct. 13 and 14, which were eventually revealed as the official dates.

"Some things are worth the wait. We're excited to announce that Prime Day is back just in time for the holiday season," Amazon said in a September press release, adding how customers would get in on "incredible savings and deep discounts on more than one million deals across every category."

The company also added the important focus of the 2020 Prime Day will be supporting small businesses. "This year we’re turning Prime Day into an event to celebrate small businesses and help them keep growing," the company stated. "We’re introducing a few new features to make it easier for customers to shop for items from small businesses on Prime Day, and great promotion to help them save money when they support select small businesses." Amazon explained, "Our partnership with small businesses is a win-win."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.