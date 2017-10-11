Bellhop Reportedly Helped Las Vegas Gunman Bring Bags in Freight Elevator

In the days since domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers, authorities are learning that a Las Vegas bellhop might have helped the 64-year-old unsuspectingly carry his arsenal of weapons and ammunition up the freight elevator.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that an unidentified hotel worker helped Paddock with his belongings, at least twice.

While it was not immediately known what was in the luggage at first, the bellhop reports he assisted Paddock.

The report from the Vegas publication emerged around the same time sources revealed to ABC News Paddock had an “unusual perk” for being a high roller, complete with access to the Mandalay Bay Resort’s massive service elevator.

Officials briefed on the ongoing investigation ABC News the perk is given to the casino’s top players, but no information was available on when Paddock used the elevator or why he did so.

Though motive has not been found, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters on Wednesday that the brain of Paddock showed no abnormalities in the autopsy. In the 10 days since the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, Lombardo said we may never know the whole story.