Beef Jerky Recall Issued

Beef jerky lovers take note: a recall has been issued by Suya Slice, LLC, of Memphis, Tennessee, for approximately 445 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the beef products were produced without the benefit of a federal inspection before they were sold. During the period of October 16, 2021, to May 20, 2023, ready-to-eat jerky and marinated skewered beef products were produced. There is a recall on the following products: 1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky labeled "Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky" and 5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef labeled "Suya Slice Suya." This recall applies to products that do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. These products were shipped directly to customers through online sales channels as well as to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS discovered the problem by following up on a referral from the Illinois Department of Agriculture and observing beef products at a retail location that did not have the USDA mark of inspection. A further investigation revealed that the products did not originate from an establishment inspected by FSIS. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions in relation to these products' consumption. Those with concerns should talk to their healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned about products that may still be in consumers' pantries, refrigerators, and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't consume them. Instead, these products should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Suya Slice LLC, Recalls Ready-to-Eat Beef Productshttps://t.co/6LruQ566sp

The ready-to-eat beef jerky and marinated skewered beef products were produced between Oct. 16, 2021, and May 20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/LEQP27cEsp — Recall Insider (@Recallinsider) July 14, 2023

In order to verify that recalling firms have notified their customers about the recall and that steps are taken to ensure that the product is no longer accessible to consumers, FSIS conducts recall effectiveness checks on a regular basis. The retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website as soon as they are available. For any questions about the recall, consumers are encouraged to call Noheem Oni, Manager of Suya Slice, LLC, at 662-812-7845 or email suyaslice@gmail.com. In the event consumers have questions about food safety, they can contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or chat live via Ask USDA between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Alternatively, consumers can send their questions to MPHotline@usda.gov or browse food safety messages on Ask USDA. There is also an online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System that allows consumers to report any problems with meat, poultry, or eggs that they have encountered. Consumers can access the system 24 hours a day through this website.