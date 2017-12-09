Bears Tight End Zach Miller to Doctors: ‘Save My Leg, Please’

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is opening about the terrible injury that nearly ended his career and reveals how he begged his doctors to “save my leg.”

In a new interview shared by TMZ, Miller recalled the October incident where his leg buckled while he was trying to reel in a touchdown catch during the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints.

“I felt my leg pop,” Miller said of the fall.

Afterward, he was carried off of the field and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors then performed an emergency surgery to repair his dislocated kneecap and damaged arteries. This ultimately saved him from having to have an amputation.

“I just remember telling the doc, like, ‘Save my leg, please,” Miller recalled pleading.

The situation could have turned out much worse for Miller, as one call could have caused him to lose his leg. Instead, one of the team athletic trainers took initiative to make sure he got the medial help he needed right away.

“That was actually Sid Dreyer, our assistant athletic trainer, kind of took the bull by the horns there,” Miller said. “The Level 1 trauma center that I was at was actually like four or five minutes from the stadium. By the time we make the trip to the other, they diagnose me, I would’ve had to go back to the Level 1 trauma that we already went to,” Miller revealed.

The recovering player then added, “So, Sid’s my hero. He saved my leg.”